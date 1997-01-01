Golden Globes logo

Christina Ricci (born February 12, 1980 in Santa Monica, California) acted as a child in Mermaids (1990) with Cher, The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993) with Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia. As a teenager she acted in The Ice Storm (1997) by Ang Lee, The Opposite Sex (1998), with Johnny Depp in Sleepy Hollow (1999) by Tim Burton. She acted with Charlize Theron in Monster (2003) by Patty Jenkins, Penelope (2006), Mothers and Daughters (2016).

On television Ricci acted in Pan Am (2011-2012), Lizzie Borden Took an Ax (2014), she played Zelda Fitzgerald in Z: The Beginning of Everything (2017).

1999 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Opposite of Sex, The
