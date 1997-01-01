Golden Globes logo

Christine Lahti

8 Nominations
2 Wins

Christine Lahti (born in Birmingham, Michigan, April 4, 1950) acted in movies like Whose Life Is It Anyway? (1981) with Richard Dreyfus, Swing Shift (1984) by Jonathan Demme, Just Between Friends (1986), Housekeeping (1987), Running on Empty (1988) by Sidney Lumet, Leaving Normal (1992) by Edward Zwick, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) by Marielle Heller.

On television, she acted in Amerika (1987), Chicago Hope (1995-1999), No Place Like Home (1989) with Jeff Daniels, An American Daughter (2000) with Tom Skerritt, Jack & Bobby (2004-2005), Evil (2019-2021).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1998 Winner

1998 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Chicago Hope

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
No Place Like Home

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Jack & Bobby

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
American Daughter, An

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Chicago Hope

1989 Nominee

1989 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Running on Empty

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Amerika

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Swing Shift
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.