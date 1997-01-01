Christine Lahti (born in Birmingham, Michigan, April 4, 1950) acted in movies like Whose Life Is It Anyway? (1981) with Richard Dreyfus, Swing Shift (1984) by Jonathan Demme, Just Between Friends (1986), Housekeeping (1987), Running on Empty (1988) by Sidney Lumet, Leaving Normal (1992) by Edward Zwick, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) by Marielle Heller.

On television, she acted in Amerika (1987), Chicago Hope (1995-1999), No Place Like Home (1989) with Jeff Daniels, An American Daughter (2000) with Tom Skerritt, Jack & Bobby (2004-2005), Evil (2019-2021).