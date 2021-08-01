Golden Globes logo

Christoph Waltz (born in Vienna, Austria, October 4, 1956), a working actor in European films, was first noticed in the U.S. when he was cast by Quentin Tarantino in Inglourious Basterds (2009), he also acted in Tarantino’s Django Unchained (2012) and The Hateful Eight (2015). He was directed by Roman Polanski in Carnage (2011), by Francis Lawrence in Water for Elephants (2011) with Reese Witherspoon, by Terry Gilliam in The Zero Theorem (2014), by Tim Burton in Big Eyes (2014) with Amy Adams, by Sam Mendes in Spectre (2015) to play the villain opposite Daniel Craig. He plays a supporting role in The Legend of Tarzan (2016) by David Yates starring Alexander Skarsgård.

2013 Winner

2013 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Django Unchained

2010 Winner

2010 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Inglourious Basterds

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Big Eyes
