Christopher Nolan

4 Nominations

Christopher Edward Nolan (born July 30, 1970, in London, England) directed Memento (2000) with Guy Pearce from the short story Memento Mori by his brother Jonathan Nolan. He directed Insomnia (2002) with Al Pacino and Robin Williams, The Prestige (2006) with Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale from the 1995 novel by Christopher Priest, Inception (2010) with Leonardo DiCaprio and Interstellar (2014) with Matthew McConaughey. Nolan directed Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Night (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) starring Christian Bale. He wrote and directed Dunkirk (2017) about the 1940 evacuation of British troops from the French beach during World War II.

2018 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Dunkirk

2011 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Inception

2011 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Inception

2002 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Memento
