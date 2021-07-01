Golden Globes logo

Christopher Reeve (born in New York City, September 25, 1952, died October 10, 2004) played DC Comics Man of Steel in Superman (1978) directed by Richard Donner. He acted in Somewhere in Time (1980) with Jane Seymour, Deathtrap (1982) with Michael Caine directed by Sidney Lumet, The Bostonians (1984) directed by James Ivory from the 1886 novel by Henry James, Street Smart (1987), The Remains of the Day (1993) directed by James Ivory from the 1989 novel by Kazuo Ishiguro. In 1995 Reeves was paralyzed after an equestrian accident. He directed the TV movie In the Gloaming (1997), acted in the television remake of Rear Window (1998), the 1954 classic by Alfred Hitchcock.

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Rear Window
