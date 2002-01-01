Christopher Walken (born in Astoria, New York, March 31, 1943) started dancing in musical theater as a child, he acted in movies like Next Stop, Greenwich Village (1976) by Paul Mazursky, Annie Hall (1977) by Woody Allen, The Deer Hunter (1978) by Michael Cimino, Pennies from Heaven (1981) by Herbert Ross, The Dead Zone (1983) by David Cronenberg, he played a villain in A View to Kill (1985) with Roger Moore as James Bond. He acted in Biloxi Blues (1988) directed by Mike Nichols from the play by Neil Simon, The Milagro Beanfield War (1986) by Robert Redford, The Comfort of Strangers (1990) by Paul Schrader, King of New York (1990) by Abel Ferrara, Batman Returns (1992) by Tim Burton, True Romance (1993) by Tony Scott, Pulp Fiction (1994) by Quentin Tarantino, Catch Me If You Can (2002) by Steven Spielberg, the musical Hairspray (2007) by Adam Shankman, Seven Psychopaths (2012) by Martin McDonagh, Wild Mountain Thyme (2020) written and directed by John Patrick Shanley.