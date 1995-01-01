Golden Globes logo

Ciarán Hinds

1 Nominations
Ciarán Hinds (born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, February 9, 1953) acted in movies like Excalibur (1981) by John Boorman, Persuasion (1995) directed by Roger Michel from the 1817 novel by Jane Austen, Oscar and Lucinda (1997) by Gillian Armstrong, The Sum of All Fears (2002) with Ben Affleck, Road to Perdition (2002) by Sam Mendes, Veronica Guerin (2003) by Joel Schumacher, Munich (2005) by Steven Spielberg, There Will Be Blood (2007) by Paul Thomas Anderson, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011), Silence (2016) by Martin Scorsese, Red Sparrow (2018) with Jennifer Lawrence, First Man (2018) by Damien Chazelle, Belfast (2021) written and directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Belfast
