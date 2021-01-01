Cicely Tyson (born in Harlem, New York City, December 19, 1924, died January 28, 2021) acted on stage and in movies like Sounder (1972) by Martin Ritt, Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) directed by Jon Avnet from the 1987 novel by Fannie Flagg, The Help (2011) directed by Tate Taylor from the 2007 novel by Kathryn Stockett. On television she acted in East Side/West Side (1963-1964), The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974), Roots (1976) from the novel by Alex Haley, she played Coretta King in the miniseries King (1978) with Paul Winfield as Martin Luther King Jr, The Marva Collins Story (1981) with Morgan Freeman, Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All (1994), Sweet Justice (1994-1995), The Road to Galveston (1996), A Lesson Before Dying (1996), The Trip to Bountiful (2014), the TV version of the 1953 play by Horton Foote.