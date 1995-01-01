Claire Danes won her first Golden Globe Award at the age of fifteen for her role as Angela Chase in My So Called Life (1994-1995). Having worked ever since, Danes has appeared in numerous film roles, including Romeo + Juliet (1996), Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003),Shopgirl (2005), and Stardust (2007). She returned to television and won a Golden Globe Award for her part in the television film Temple Grandin (2010) and went on to win two more Golden Globes for her performance as CIA Analyst Carrie Matheson in the series Homeland (2011-).