Golden Globes logo

Claire Danes

5 Nominations
4 Wins

Claire Danes won her first Golden Globe Award at the age of fifteen for her role as Angela Chase in My So Called Life (1994-1995). Having worked ever since, Danes has appeared in numerous film roles, including Romeo + Juliet (1996), Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003),Shopgirl (2005), and Stardust (2007). She returned to television and won a Golden Globe Award for her part in the television film Temple Grandin (2010) and went on to win two more Golden Globes for her performance as CIA Analyst Carrie Matheson in the series Homeland (2011-).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2013 Winner

2013 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Homeland

2012 Winner

2012 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Homeland

2011 Winner

2011 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Temple Grandin

1995 Winner

1995 Winner

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
My So-Called Life

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Homeland
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.