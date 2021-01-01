William Clark Gable (born in Cadiz, Ohio, February 1, 1901, died November 16, 1960) acted in movies like Dance, Fools, Dance (1931) and Possessed (1931) with Joan Crawford, A Free Soul (1931) with Norma Shearer, Susan Lenox (Her Fall and Rise 1931) with Greta Garbo, No Man of Her Own (1932) with Carole Lombard, Red Dust (1932), China Seas (1935) and Saratoga (1937) with Jean Harlow, It Happened One Night (1934) by Frank Capra with Claudette Colbert, Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) with Charles Laughton, The Call of the Wild (1935) directed by William Wellman from the 1903 novel by Jack London, San Francisco (1936) with Spencer Tracy, Too Hot to Handle (1938) with Myrna Loy, Gone with the Wind (1939) with Vivien Leigh, Strange Cargo (1940) by Frank Borzage with Joan Crawford. During World War II Gable made a recruiting film for aerial gunners, Combat America (1944). He acted in Mogambo (1953) by John Ford with Ava Gardner and Grace Kelly, Run Silent, Run Deep (1958) with Burt Lancaster, Teacher’s Pet (1958) with Doris Day, But Not For Me (1959) with Carroll Baker, It Started in Naples (1960) with Sophia Loren, The Misfits (1961) with Marilyn Monroe, directed by John Huston, written by Arthur Miller.