Clint Eastwood

Clinton Eastwood Jr., born in San Francisco on May 31, 1930, became famous with the Italian western trilogy directed by Sergio Leone, A Fistful of Dollars (Per un pugno di dollari, 1964), For a Few Dollars More (Per qualche dollaro in più, 1965), The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo, 1966). Then he starred in Dirty Harry (1971) by Don Siegel and its sequels. He acted in Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) with Jeff Bridges, Every Which Way But Loose (1978), Escape from Alcatraz (1979) by Don Siegel, In the Line of Fire (1993) by Wolfgang Petersen. Eastwood founded a production company, Malpaso, in 1967 and started directing his own films: Play Misty for Me (1971), High Plains Drifter (1973), The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), Bronco Billy (1980), Honkytonk Man (1982), Pale Rider (1985), Bird (1988) with Forest Whitaker as Charlie Parker, White Hunter Black Heart (1990), Unforgiven (1992) with Gene Hackman,The Bridges of Madison County (1995) with Meryl Streep, Million Dollar Baby (2004) with Hilary Swank, Gran Torino (2008), The Mule (2018), Cry Macho (2021). He also directed movies he did not act in: Mystic River (2003) with Sean Penn, Letters from Iwo Jima (2006), Invictus (2009) with Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela, American Sniper (2014) with Bradley Cooper, Sully (2016) with Tom Hanks, Richard Jewell (2019).
