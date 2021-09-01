Golden Globes logo

Clint Eastwood

14 Nominations
5 Wins

Clinton Eastwood Jr., born in San Francisco on May 31, 1930, became famous with the Italian western trilogy directed by Sergio Leone, A Fistful of Dollars (Per un pugno di dollari, 1964), For a Few Dollars More (Per qualche dollaro in più, 1965), The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo, 1966). Then he starred in Dirty Harry (1971) by Don Siegel and its sequels. He acted in Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974) with Jeff Bridges, Every Which Way But Loose (1978), Escape from Alcatraz (1979) by Don Siegel, In the Line of Fire (1993) by Wolfgang Petersen. Eastwood founded a production company, Malpaso, in 1967 and started directing his own films: Play Misty for Me (1971), High Plains Drifter (1973), The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), Bronco Billy (1980), Honkytonk Man (1982), Pale Rider (1985), Bird (1988) with Forest Whitaker as Charlie Parker, White Hunter Black Heart (1990), Unforgiven (1992) with Gene Hackman,The Bridges of Madison County (1995) with Meryl Streep, Million Dollar Baby (2004) with Hilary Swank, Gran Torino (2008), The Mule (2018), Cry Macho (2021). He also directed movies he did not act in: Mystic River (2003) with Sean Penn, Letters from Iwo Jima (2006), Invictus (2009) with Morgan Freeman as Nelson Mandela, American Sniper (2014) with Bradley Cooper, Sully (2016) with Tom Hanks, Richard Jewell (2019).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2007 Winner

2007 Winner

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Letters from Iwo Jima

2005 Winner

2005 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Million Dollar Baby

1993 Winner

1993 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Unforgiven

1989 Winner

1989 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Bird

1988 Winner

1988 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Clint Eastwood

1971 Winner

1971 Winner

World Film Favorites
Clint Eastwood

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Invictus

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Changeling

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Gran Torino

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Grace Is Gone

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Grace Is Gone

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Flags of Our Fathers

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Letters from Iwo Jima

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Score Motion Picture
Million Dollar Baby

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Mystic River
