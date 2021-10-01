Clive Owen (born October 3, 1964 in London, England) starred in Croupier (1999) by Mark Hodges, acted in Gosford Park (2001) by Robert Altman, The Bourne Identity (2002) by Doug Liman. He starred with Angelina Jolie in Beyond Borders (2003), with Keira Knightley in King Arthur (2004), with Natalie Portman, Julia Roberts and Jude Law in Closer (2004) directed by Mike Nichols from the 1997 play by Patrick Merber, with Denzel Washington and Jodie Foster in Inside Man (2006) by Spike Lee, with Cate Blanchett in Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) by Shekhar Kapur, with Julia Roberts in Duplicity (2009) by Tony Gilroy, with Juliette Binoche in Words and Pictures (2013) by Fred Schepisi. He played the lead in Children of Men (2006) by Alfonso Cuarón, The Boys Are Back (2009) by Scott Hicks, he played the villain in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) by Luc Besson, Gemini Man (2019) by Ang Lee with Will Smith., acted with Tim Roth in The Song of Names (2019).

On television Owen starred with Nicole Kidman in Hemingway & Gelhorn (2012) directed by Philip Kaufman, in the series The Knick (2014-2015) directed by Steven Soderbergh, with Julianne Moore in the miniseries Lisey’s Story (2021) directed by Pablo Larraín from the 2006 novel by Stephen King, he played Bill Clinton in Impeachment: American Crime Story (2021).