Cloris Leachman (born Des Moines, Iowa, April 30, 1926, died January 27, 2021) acted in movies like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), The Last Picture Show (1971), Daisy Miller (1974) and Texasville (1990) directed by Peter Bogdanovich, Young Frankenstein (1974) and High Anxiety (1977) by Mel Brooks, Alex & Emma (2003) by Rob Reiner, Spanglish (2004) by James L. Brooks, The Women (2008) by Diane English. On television she played Phyllis Lindstrom in The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1975), headlined the spinoff series Phyllis (1975-1977), acted in The Facts of Life (1986-1988), Malcolm in the Middle (2001-2006), Mrs. Harris (2005) with Annette Bening, Raising Hope (2010-2014).
