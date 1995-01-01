Colin Firth

Colin Andrew Firth (born September 10, 1960 in Graysott, England) acted in A Month in the Country (1987), starred in Valmont (1989) directed by Milos Forman from the 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos, played Mr. Darcy in TV adaption of Pride and Prejudice (1995) by Jane Austen, Marc Darcy in Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) with Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant. He acted in The English Patient (1996) by Anthony Minghella, Shakespeare in Love (1998) by John Madden, The Importance of Being Earnest (2002) directed by Oliver Parker from the 1895 play by Oscar Wilde, Love Actually (2003) by Richard Curtis, Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003) with Scarlett Johansson, Mamma Mia! (2008) by Phyllida Lloyd. Firth starred in A Single Man (2009) by Tom Ford, The King’s Speech (2010) by Tom Hooper, The Railway Man (2013), Magic in the Moonlight (2014) by Woody Allen. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), Genius (2016) with Jude Law, Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) with Renee Zellweger, The Secret Garden (2020) from the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, Supernova (2021) with Stanley Tucci.