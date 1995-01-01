Golden Globes logo

Colin Firth

2 Nominations
1 Wins

Colin Andrew Firth (born September 10, 1960 in Graysott, England) acted in A Month in the Country (1987), starred in Valmont (1989) directed by Milos Forman from the 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos, played Mr. Darcy in TV adaption of Pride and Prejudice (1995) by Jane Austen, Marc Darcy in Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) with Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant. He acted in The English Patient (1996) by Anthony Minghella, Shakespeare in Love (1998) by John Madden, The Importance of Being Earnest (2002) directed by Oliver Parker from the 1895 play by Oscar Wilde, Love Actually (2003) by Richard Curtis, Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003) with Scarlett Johansson, Mamma Mia! (2008) by Phyllida Lloyd. Firth starred in A Single Man (2009) by Tom Ford, The King’s Speech (2010) by Tom Hooper, The Railway Man (2013), Magic in the Moonlight (2014) by Woody Allen. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015) and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017), Genius (2016) with Jude Law, Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) with Renee Zellweger, The Secret Garden (2020) from the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, Supernova (2021) with Stanley Tucci.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2011 Winner

2011 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The King's Speech

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
A Single Man
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.