Golden Globes logo

Colin Hanks

1 Nominations

Colin Hanks is an actor whose first major starring role was opposite Jack Black in Orange County (2002). He has since gone on to appear in numerous other films including King Kong (2005), The Great Buck Howard (2008), and Lucky (2011). His television credits include Roswell (1999-2001), Mad Men (2008), and Dexter (2011). He was nominated for his role as Officer Gus Grimley in the first season of the television adaptation Fargo (2014). He is also the son of multiple Golden Globe winner Tom Hanks.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Fargo
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.