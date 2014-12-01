Colin Hanks is an actor whose first major starring role was opposite Jack Black in Orange County (2002). He has since gone on to appear in numerous other films including King Kong (2005), The Great Buck Howard (2008), and Lucky (2011). His television credits include Roswell (1999-2001), Mad Men (2008), and Dexter (2011). He was nominated for his role as Officer Gus Grimley in the first season of the television adaptation Fargo (2014). He is also the son of multiple Golden Globe winner Tom Hanks.