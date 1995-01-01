Golden Globes logo

Connie Britton (born March 6, 1967 in Boston, Massachusetts) acted in movies like The Brothers McMullen (1995) by Edward Burns, This Is Where I Leave You (2014) by Shawn Levy, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015), Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (2017), The Land of Steady Habits (2018) by Nicole Holofcener.

On television Britton acted in Spin City (1996-2000), Friday Night Lights (2006-2011), American Horror Story-Murder House (2011), Nashville (2012-2018), 9-1-1 (2018), Dirty John (2018) with Eric Bana.

2019 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Dirty John

2013 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Nashville ( TV )
