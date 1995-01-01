Connie Britton (born March 6, 1967 in Boston, Massachusetts) acted in movies like The Brothers McMullen (1995) by Edward Burns, This Is Where I Leave You (2014) by Shawn Levy, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015), Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (2017), The Land of Steady Habits (2018) by Nicole Holofcener.

On television Britton acted in Spin City (1996-2000), Friday Night Lights (2006-2011), American Horror Story-Murder House (2011), Nashville (2012-2018), 9-1-1 (2018), Dirty John (2018) with Eric Bana.