Courtney B. Vance (born March 12, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan) attended Harvard University with a bachelor of arts degree and earned a Master of Fine Arts degree later at Yale School of Drama where he met fellow student and future wife Angela Bassett.

He acted in movies such as Hamburger Hill (1987), The Hunt for Red October (1990), The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993), The Preacher’s Wife (1996) by Penny Marshall, The Photograph (2020). On television he acted in 12 Angry Men (1997), Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2001-2006), The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016) as Johnnie Cochran, Genius: Aretha (2021) with Cynthia Erivo as Aretha’s father C.L. Franklin.

2017 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
