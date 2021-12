Cyd Charisse (born Tula Finklea in Amarillo, Texas, March 8, 1922, died June 17, 2008), a ballet dancer, acted in movie musicals with Fred Astaire, The Band Wagon (1953) by Vincent Minnelli and Silk Stockings (1957), with Gene Kelly, Singin’ in the Rain (1952) and Brigadoon (1954) by Minnelli, Party Girl (1958) by Nicholas Ray. She made her Broadway debut in Grand Hotel (1992). Co-wrote a joint memoir with her second husband Tony Martin, The Two of Us (1976).