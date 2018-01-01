Golden Globes logo

Cynthia Erivo

3 Nominations

Cynthia Erivo (born January 8, 1987 in London, England, of Nigerian parents) trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, starred on Broadway in the musical The Color Purple (2015-2017), earning a Tony Award and a Grammy. She played a singer in Bad Times at the El Royal (2018) with Jeff Bridges, a hairdresser in Widows (2018) directed by Steve McQueen with Viola Davis. She portrayed abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet (2019) directed by Kasi Lemmons, wrote the original song “Stand Up.” She acted in Chaos Walking (2021) directed by Doug Liman from the science fiction trilogy by Patrick Ness. On television she acted in The Outsider (2020), played Aretha Franklin in the miniseries Genius: Aretha (2021).

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet" by Elisa Leonelli.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Genius: Aretha

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Harriet

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Harriet
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.