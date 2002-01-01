Golden Globes logo

Damian Lewis (born February 11, 1971 in St. John’s Wood, London, England, U.K.) decided to become an actor at age 16. Educated at the prestigious Eton College and graduated from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1993, Lewis got his breakthrough role when Steven Spielberg cast him in the mini-series Band of Brothers (2001) and went on to star in the U.K. TV mini-series The Forsyte Saga (2002-2003) and The Forsyte Saga, Series II (2003) before heading to the U.S. to star in his own series, Life (2007-2009).

The English actor-producer is known for his roles as the U.S. Marine Sergeant Nicholas Brody in the TV series Homeland (2011-2013) where he earned a Golden Globe award and a Primetime Emmy award and as the hedge fund manager Bobby “Axe” Axelrod in Billions (2016-present).

He earned his fourth Golden Globe nomination and his third Primetime Emmy nomination when he appeared as Henry VIII in the critically-acclaimed TV series, Wolf Hall (2015), which bagged the Best Miniseries or Television Film award at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards.

2013 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Homeland

2016 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Wolf Hall

2012 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Homeland

2002 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Band of Brothers
