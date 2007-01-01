Damien Chazelle (born January 19, 1985 in Providence, Rhode Island) studied filmmaking at Harvard University graduating in 2007, made his directorial debut with Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench (2009), wrote and directed Whiplash (2014) with Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons, and the musical La La Land (2016) starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, First Man (2018) with Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong.