Golden Globes logo

Daniel Craig

1 Nominations
Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig (born March 2, 1968 in Chester, Cheshire, England) acted in movies like Sylvia (2003) where he played Ted Hughes opposite Gwyneth Paltrow as Sylvia Plath, Layer Cake (2004), Munich (2005) by Steven Spielberg, Defiance (2008) by Edward Zwick, Cowboys & Aliens (2011) by Jon Favreau, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) by David Fincher, Logan Lucky (2017) by Steven Soderbergh, Knives Out (2019) by Rian Johnson. He was James Bond in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), No Time to Die (2021).

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Daniel Craig, “Knives Out” by Elmar Biebl.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Knives Out
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.