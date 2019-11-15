Daniel Craig (born March 2, 1968 in Chester, Cheshire, England) acted in movies like Sylvia (2003) where he played Ted Hughes opposite Gwyneth Paltrow as Sylvia Plath, Layer Cake (2004), Munich (2005) by Steven Spielberg, Defiance (2008) by Edward Zwick, Cowboys & Aliens (2011) by Jon Favreau, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) by David Fincher, Logan Lucky (2017) by Steven Soderbergh, Knives Out (2019) by Rian Johnson. He was James Bond in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), No Time to Die (2021).

