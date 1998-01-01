Golden Globes logo

Sir Daniel Day-Lewis (born in London, England, April 29, 1957) starred in My Beautiful Launderette (1985) by Stephen Frears, acted in A Room with a View (1985) directed by James Ivory from the 1908 novel by E. M. Forster, The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1988) directed by Philip Kaufmann from the 1984 novel by Milan Kundera. He starred in My Left Foot (1989), In the Name of the Father (1993) and The Boxer (1997), three movies directed by Jim Sheridan, The Last of the Mohicans (1992) by Michael Mann, The Age of Innocence (1993) directed by Martin Scorsese from the 1920 novel by Edith Wharton, The Crucible (1996) from the 1953 play by Arthur Miller, Gangs of New York (2002) by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio, The Ballad of Jack and Rose (2005) by Rebecca Miller, There Will Be Blood (2007) by Paul Thomas Anderson. He played Guido Contini/Federico Fellini in the musical Nine (2009) by Rob Marshall, Abraham Lincoln in the historical drama Lincoln (2012) by Steven Spielberg.

Day-Lewis played a 1950s British fashion designer in Phantom Thread (2017) written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Read Nominee Profile: Daniel Day-Lewis (Lincoln – 2013) by Patricia Danaher

2013 Winner

2013 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Lincoln

2008 Winner

2008 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
There Will Be Blood

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Phantom Thread

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Nine

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Gangs of New York

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Boxer, The

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
In the Name of the Father

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
My Left Foot
