Daniel “Danny” DeVito (born November 17, 1944 in Neptune, New Jersey) acted in movies like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) directed by Milos Foreman, Terms of Endearment (1983) by James Brooks, Romancing the Stone (1984) by Robert Zemeckis, Ruthless People (1986) with Bette Midler, Tin Men (1987) by Barry Levinson, Twins (1988) by Ivan Reitman, Other People’s Money (1991) by Norman Jewison, Batman Returns (1992) by Tim Burton, Get Shorty (1995) by Barry Sonnenfeld, L.A. Confidential (1997) by Curtis Hanson, The Rainmaker (1997) by Francis Coppola, Living Out Loud (1998) by Richard LaGravanese, Man on the Moon (1999) with Jim Carrey as Andy Kaufman, Big Fish (2003) and Dumbo (2019) directed by Tim Burton.

He directed Throw Momma From The Train (1987), The War of the Roses (1990), Hoffa (1992), Matilda (1996) from the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl.

On television DeVito starred in the comedy series Taxi (1978-1983), It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-2019).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1980 Winner

1980 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Taxi

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Throw Momma From The Train

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Ruthless People

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Taxi

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Taxi

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Taxi
