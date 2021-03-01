Daniel “Danny” DeVito (born November 17, 1944 in Neptune, New Jersey) acted in movies like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) directed by Milos Foreman, Terms of Endearment (1983) by James Brooks, Romancing the Stone (1984) by Robert Zemeckis, Ruthless People (1986) with Bette Midler, Tin Men (1987) by Barry Levinson, Twins (1988) by Ivan Reitman, Other People’s Money (1991) by Norman Jewison, Batman Returns (1992) by Tim Burton, Get Shorty (1995) by Barry Sonnenfeld, L.A. Confidential (1997) by Curtis Hanson, The Rainmaker (1997) by Francis Coppola, Living Out Loud (1998) by Richard LaGravanese, Man on the Moon (1999) with Jim Carrey as Andy Kaufman, Big Fish (2003) and Dumbo (2019) directed by Tim Burton.

He directed Throw Momma From The Train (1987), The War of the Roses (1990), Hoffa (1992), Matilda (1996) from the 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl.

On television DeVito starred in the comedy series Taxi (1978-1983), It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005-2019).