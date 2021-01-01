Golden Globes logo

6 Nominations
3 Wins
Danny Kaye (born David Daniel Kaminsky in Brooklyn, New York, January 18, 1911, died March 3, 1987), a singer, dancer, and comedian, acted in movies like Wonder Man (1945), The Kid from Brooklyn (1946), The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (1947), On the Riviera (1951), Hans Christian Andersen (1952), a musical directed by Charles Vidor about the Danish writer of fairy tales, White Christmas (1954) with Bing Crosby, The Court Jester (1957), Me and the Colonel (1958), The Five Pennies (1959) about jazz musician Red Nichols.

On television, he hosted The Danny Kaye Show (1963-1967), acted in Pinocchio (1976), Peter Pan (1976), Skokie (1981).

1964 Winner

1964 Winner

Television Series - Variety
Danny Kaye Show, The

1959 Winner

1959 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Me and the Colonel

1952 Winner

1952 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
On the Riviera

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Skokie

1957 Nominee

1957 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Court Jester, The

1953 Nominee

1953 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Hans Christian Andersen
