Danny Kaye (born David Daniel Kaminsky in Brooklyn, New York, January 18, 1911, died March 3, 1987), a singer, dancer, and comedian, acted in movies like Wonder Man (1945), The Kid from Brooklyn (1946), The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (1947), On the Riviera (1951), Hans Christian Andersen (1952), a musical directed by Charles Vidor about the Danish writer of fairy tales, White Christmas (1954) with Bing Crosby, The Court Jester (1957), Me and the Colonel (1958), The Five Pennies (1959) about jazz musician Red Nichols.

On television, he hosted The Danny Kaye Show (1963-1967), acted in Pinocchio (1976), Peter Pan (1976), Skokie (1981).