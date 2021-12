Darren Aronofsky (born February 12, 1969 in Brooklyn, New York) wrote and directed Pi (1998), Requiem for a Dream (2000) from the 1978 novel by Hubert Selby starring Ellen Burstyn and Jared Leto, The Fountain (2006) with Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz, The Wrestler (2008) with Mickey Rourke, Noah (2014) with Russell Crowe. He directed Black Swan (2010) starring Natalie Portman.