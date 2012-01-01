Golden Globes logo

Darren Criss

1 Nominations
1 Wins

Darren Everett Criss (born February 5, 1987, in San Francisco, California) is an actor, singer, and songwriter who first garnered attention playing the lead role of Harry Potter in StarKid Productions’ musical production of A Very Potter Musical. He co-founded StarKid Productions, a musical theater company based in Chicago.

He is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the musical comedy-drama series Glee where he played the lead vocalist of Glee’s Dalton Academy Warblers. His first number, a cover version of Teenage Dream, became the fastest-selling Glee single, reached number eight on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified gold in the US.

On January 2012, he made his Broadway debut replacing Daniel Radcliffe in the role of J. Pierrepont Finch in the revival of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying for a three-week engagement at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. He also took on the role of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch from April to July 2015 at the Belasco Theater.

In 2012, he made his screen debut in Girl Most Likely with Kristen Wiig, Annette Bening, and Matt Dillon.

In 2017, he was reunited with Glee creator Ryan Murphy to portray serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the second season of Murphy’s anthology series American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2019 Winner

2019 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.