Darryl F. Zanuck

Darryl Francis Zanuck (born in Wahoo, Nebraska, September 5, 1902, died December 22, 1979) a screenwriter and producer at Warner Bros, left in 1933 to found 20th Century Pictures then 20th Century-Fox in 1935. He produced The Grapes of Wrath (1940) starring Henry Fonda, directed by John Ford from the novel by John Steinbeck, The Song of Bernadette (1943) by Henry King with Jennifer Jones, that won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress at the first Golden Globes in 1944, Laura (1944) by Otto Preminger with Gene Tierney, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn (1945) and Gentleman's Agreement (1949) with Gregory Peck, both directed by Eliza Kazan, All About Eve (1950) with Bette Davis directed by Joseph Mankiewicz. Zanuck shot The Robe (1953) in the new widescreen format Cinemascope, and The Longest Day (1962).

