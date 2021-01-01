David Lean (born in London, England, March 25, 1908, died April 16, 1991) directed movies like Brief Encounter (1945) from the 1936 play by Noel Coward Still Life, Great Expectations (1946) and Oliver Twist (1948) from the novels by Charles Dickens, Summertime (1955) with Katherine Hepburn, The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) with William Holden and Alec Guinness, Lawrence of Arabia (1962) with Peter O’Toole, Doctor Zhivago (1965) with Julie Christie and Omar Sharif from the 1957 novel by Boris Pasternak, Ryan’s Daughter (1970) with Robert Mitchum, A Passage to India (1984) from the 1924 novel by E.M. Forster.