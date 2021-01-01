Golden Globes logo

David Lean (born in London, England, March 25, 1908, died April 16, 1991) directed movies like Brief Encounter (1945) from the 1936 play by Noel Coward Still Life, Great Expectations (1946) and Oliver Twist (1948) from the novels by Charles Dickens, Summertime (1955) with Katherine Hepburn, The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) with William Holden and Alec Guinness, Lawrence of Arabia (1962) with Peter O’Toole, Doctor Zhivago (1965) with Julie Christie and Omar Sharif from the 1957 novel by Boris Pasternak, Ryan’s Daughter (1970) with Robert Mitchum, A Passage to India (1984) from the 1924 novel by E.M. Forster.

1985 Winner

1985 Winner

Best Picture – Non-English Language (formerly Foreign Language)
Passage to India, A

1966 Winner

1966 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Doctor Zhivago

1963 Winner

1963 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Lawrence of Arabia

1958 Winner

1958 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Bridge on the River Kwai, The

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Passage to India, A

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Passage to India, A
