Golden Globes logo

David Lynch

4 Nominations
Director David Lynch, Golden Globe nominee

David Lynch (born in Missoula, Montana, January 20, 1946) directed movies like The Elephant Man (1980) with Anthony Hopkins, Dune (1984) from the 1965 science fiction novel by Frank Herbert, Blue Velvet (1986) with Isabella Rossellini, Wild at Heart (1990) from the 1989 novel by Barry Gifford with Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern, The Straight Story (1999) with Richard Farnsworth and Sissy Spacek, Mulholland Drive (2001) with Naomi Watts. On television he created the series Twin Peaks (1990-1991).

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Mulholland Dr.

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Mulholland Dr.

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Blue Velvet

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Elephant Man, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.