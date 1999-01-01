4 Nominations
David Lynch (born in Missoula, Montana, January 20, 1946) directed movies like The Elephant Man (1980) with Anthony Hopkins, Dune (1984) from the 1965 science fiction novel by Frank Herbert, Blue Velvet (1986) with Isabella Rossellini, Wild at Heart (1990) from the 1989 novel by Barry Gifford with Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern, The Straight Story (1999) with Richard Farnsworth and Sissy Spacek, Mulholland Drive (2001) with Naomi Watts. On television he created the series Twin Peaks (1990-1991).
Best Screenplay Motion PictureMulholland Dr.
Best Director Motion PictureMulholland Dr.
Best Screenplay Motion PictureBlue Velvet
Best Director Motion PictureElephant Man, The