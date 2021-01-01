James David Niven (born in London, England, March 1, 1910, died July 29, 1983 (aged 73) acted in British movies like A Matter of Life and Death (aka Stairway to Heaven, 1946), in American films like Raffles (1936), Bachelor Mother (1939) with Ginger Rogers, Wuthering Heights (1939) directed by William Wyler from the 1947 novel by Emily Brönte, The Bishop’s Wife (1947) with Cary Grant and Loretta Young, The Moon Is Blue (1953) with William Holden, Around the Word in 80 Days (1956) from the 1872 novel by Jules Verne, My Man Godfrey (1957) with June Allison, Bonjour Tristesse (1958) with Deborah Kerr, Separate Tables (1958) with Rita Hayworth and Deborah Kerr, Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960) with Doris Day, The Guns of Navarone (1961) with Gregory Peck. He acted with Peter Sellers in The Pink Panther (1963) by Blake Edwards, and in the spy comedy Casino Royale (1967) where he played James Bond. He wrote the autobiography The Moon’s a Balloon (1971) and sequel Bring on the Empty Horses (1975).