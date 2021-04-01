David O. Russell

David Owen Russell (born in New York City, August 20, 1958) had directed Spanking the Monkey (1994), Flirting with Disaster (1996) starring Ben Stiller, Three Kings (1999), a satire on the Iraq war with George Clooney, I Heart Huckabees (2004). He received critical praise for The Fighter (2010) with Christian Bale, Mark Wahlberg, Amy Adams Silver Linings Playbook (2012) with Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert DeNiro, American Hustle (2013) with Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Joy (2015) with Jennifer Lawrence Bradley Cooper, Robert DeNiro.

