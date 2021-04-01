David Oyelowo (born in Oxford, England, April 1, 1976), a British Nigerian theater actor, acted in The Paperboy (2012) with Nicole Kidman in The Butler (2013) with Forest Whitaker, both directed by Lee Daniels, A Most Violent Year (2014) by J.C. Chandor. He was directed by Ava DuVernay in Middle of Nowhere (2012) and in Selma (2014) where he played Martin Luther King. On television he acted in BBC’s Small Island (2009), HBO’s Nightingale (2015). In 2016 he acted in Nina with Zoe Saldana, A United Kingdom with Rosamund Pike, Queen of Katwe by Mira Nair with Lupita Nyong’o.

