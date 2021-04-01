Golden Globes logo

David Oyelowo

2 Nominations

David Oyelowo (born in Oxford, England, April 1, 1976), a British Nigerian theater actor, acted in The Paperboy (2012) with Nicole Kidman in The Butler (2013) with Forest Whitaker, both directed by Lee Daniels, A Most Violent Year (2014) by J.C. Chandor. He was directed by Ava DuVernay in Middle of Nowhere (2012) and in Selma (2014) where he played Martin Luther King. On television he acted in BBC’s Small Island (2009), HBO’s Nightingale (2015). In 2016 he acted in Nina with Zoe Saldana, A United Kingdom with Rosamund Pike, Queen of Katwe by Mira Nair with Lupita Nyong’o.

Read David Oyelowo (Selma) by Elisabeth Sereda.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Nightingale

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Selma
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.