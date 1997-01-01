Golden Globes logo

David Strathairn (born in San Francisco, California, January 26, 1949) was directed by John Sayles in movies like City of Hope (1991), Passion Fish (1992) and Limbo (1999), by Curtis Hanson in L.A. Confidential (1997), by George Clooney in Good Night, and Good Luck (2005), by Paul Greengrass in The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), by Steven Spielberg in Lincoln (2012), by Chloé Zhao in Nomadland (2020) with Frances McDormand. He acted in the TV movies In the Gloaming (1997), Temple Grandin (2010) with Claire Danes, Hemingway & Gellhorn (2012) by Philip Kaufman.

2011 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Temple Grandin

2006 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Good Night, and Good Luck
