David Strathairn (born in San Francisco, California, January 26, 1949) was directed by John Sayles in movies like City of Hope (1991), Passion Fish (1992) and Limbo (1999), by Curtis Hanson in L.A. Confidential (1997), by George Clooney in Good Night, and Good Luck (2005), by Paul Greengrass in The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), by Steven Spielberg in Lincoln (2012), by Chloé Zhao in Nomadland (2020) with Frances McDormand. He acted in the TV movies In the Gloaming (1997), Temple Grandin (2010) with Claire Danes, Hemingway & Gellhorn (2012) by Philip Kaufman.