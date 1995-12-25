Golden Globes logo

Dean Martin

5 Nominations
1 Wins
Dean Martin

Dean Martin (born Dino Crocetti in Steubenville, Ohio, June 7, 1917, died December 25, 1995), a singer, formed a comedy act with comedian Jerry Lewis in 1946, they performed on radio in The Martin and Lewis Show (1948-1953), in movies like My Friend Irma (1949), Sailor Beware (1951), The Caddy (1953), Living It Up (1954), Artists and Models (1955). He acted in dramas like Some Came Running (1958) by Vincent Minnelli with Frank Sinatra and Shirley MacLaine, westerns like Rio Bravo (1959) by Howard Hawks with John Wayne, comedies like Who Was That Lady? (1959) with Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Kiss Me, Stupid (1964) by Billy Wilder, musicals like Bells Are Ringing (1960) with Judy Holliday. He formed the Rat Pack with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., performing in Las Vegas and in movies like Ocean’s 11 (1960), Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964). On television, he hosted The Dean Martin Show (1965-1974).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1967 Winner

1967 Winner

Actor In A Television Series
Dean Martin Show, The

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Actor In A Television Series - Musical Or Comedy
Dean Martin Show, The

1969 Nominee

1969 Nominee

Actor In A Television Series
Dean Martin Show, The

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Actor In A Television Series
Dean Martin Show, The

1960 Nominee

1960 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Who Was That Lady?
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.