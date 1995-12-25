Dean Martin (born Dino Crocetti in Steubenville, Ohio, June 7, 1917, died December 25, 1995), a singer, formed a comedy act with comedian Jerry Lewis in 1946, they performed on radio in The Martin and Lewis Show (1948-1953), in movies like My Friend Irma (1949), Sailor Beware (1951), The Caddy (1953), Living It Up (1954), Artists and Models (1955). He acted in dramas like Some Came Running (1958) by Vincent Minnelli with Frank Sinatra and Shirley MacLaine, westerns like Rio Bravo (1959) by Howard Hawks with John Wayne, comedies like Who Was That Lady? (1959) with Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Kiss Me, Stupid (1964) by Billy Wilder, musicals like Bells Are Ringing (1960) with Judy Holliday. He formed the Rat Pack with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., performing in Las Vegas and in movies like Ocean’s 11 (1960), Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964). On television, he hosted The Dean Martin Show (1965-1974).