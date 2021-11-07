Robert Dean Stockwell (born in Los Angeles, California, March 5, 1936, died November 7, 2021)) started acting as a child in movies like Gentleman's Agreement (1947) by Elia Kazan with Gregory Peck, The Boy with Green Hair (1948) by Joseph Losey, The Secret Garden (1949) from the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. He acted in Sons and Lovers (1960) with Trevor Howard, Long Day's Journey into Night (1962) directed by Sidney Lumet from the 1956 play by Eugene O’Neill, Paris, Texas (1984) by Wim Wenders, To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) by William Friedkin, Dune (1984) and Blue Velvet (1986) by David Lynch, Married to the Mob (1988) by Jonathan Demme. On television he acted in the series Quantum Leap (1989-1993) and Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009).
