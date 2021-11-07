Golden Globes logo

Dean Stockwell

6 Nominations
2 Wins

Robert Dean Stockwell (born in Los Angeles, California, March 5, 1936, died November 7, 2021)) started acting as a child in movies like Gentleman's Agreement (1947) by Elia Kazan with Gregory Peck, The Boy with Green Hair (1948) by Joseph Losey, The Secret Garden (1949) from the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. He acted in Sons and Lovers (1960) with Trevor Howard, Long Day's Journey into Night (1962) directed by Sidney Lumet from the 1956 play by Eugene O’Neill, Paris, Texas (1984) by Wim Wenders, To Live and Die in L.A. (1985) by William Friedkin, Dune (1984) and Blue Velvet (1986) by David Lynch, Married to the Mob (1988) by Jonathan Demme. On television he acted in the series Quantum Leap (1989-1993) and Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Quantum Leap

1948 Winner

1948 Winner

Juvenile Performance
Gentleman's Agreement

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Quantum Leap

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Quantum Leap

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Quantum Leap

1961 Nominee

1961 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Sons and Lovers
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.