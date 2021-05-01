Debbie Allen

Deborah Allen (born in Houston, Texas, January 16, 1950) played the dance teacher and served as the choreographer in the TV series Fame (1982-1987), based on the movie Fame (1980) by Alan Parker. She acted on Broadway in the musical West Side Story (1980), and in the movie Ragtime (1981) directed by Milos Forman from the 1975 novel by E.L. Doctorow. She produced and directed the TV series A Different World (1987-1993), directed TV musicals like Polly (1989) and Christmas on the Square (2020) starring Dolly Parton. She played a recurring role in the TV series Grey’s Anatomy (2011-2020).