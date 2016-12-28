Golden Globes logo

Mary Frances “Debbie” Reynolds (born in El Paso, Texas April 1, 1932, died December 28, 2016) sang and danced with Gene Kelly in the musical Singing in the Rain (1952), acted with Frank Sinatra in The Tender Trap (1955), with Bette Davis in The Catered Affair (1956), with her husband Eddie Fisher in Bundle of Joy (1957), with Leslie Nielsen in Tammy and the Bachelor (1957), with Glenn Ford in The Gazebo (1959), with Tony Randall in The Mating Game (1959), with Tony Curtis in Goodbye Charlie (1964) by Vincent Minnelli. She acted in the western by John Ford How the West Was Won (1962), played Titanic survivor Margaret Brown in the musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964). She starred in Mother (1996) directed by and co-starring Albert Brooks, acted with Kevin Kline in In & Out (1997). On television Reynolds acted with Elizabeth Taylor and Shirley MacLaine in These Old Broads (2001) written by her daughter Carrie Fisher, played Grace’s mother in Will & Grace (1999-2006), Liberace’s mother in Behind the Candelabra (2013) with Michael Douglas.

Read In Memoriam: Debbie Reynolds, Hollywood Legend, 1932-2016 by Yoram Kahana

1997 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Mother

1970 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series - Musical Or Comedy
Debbie Reynolds Show, The

1965 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Unsinkable Molly Brown, The

1957 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Bundle of Joy

1951 Nominee

New Star Of The Year
Three Little Words
