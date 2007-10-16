Golden Globes logo

Deborah Kerr (born 30 September 1921 in Glasgow, Scotland, died October 16, 2007) started her career as a stage actress in London and New York, reprised her Tony-nominated Broadway role in Tea and Sympathy (1956) directed by Vincent Minnelli.  She acted in movies like Black Narcissus (1947), Edward, My Son (1949) by George Cukor with Spencer Tracy, From Here to Eternity (1953) by Fred Zinneman with Burt Lancaster, The End of the Affair (1955) directed by Edward Dmytryk from the 1951 novel by Graham Greene, The King and I (1956) with Yul Brynner, Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison (1957) by John Huston with Robert Mitchum, An Affair to Remember (1957) by Leo McCarey with Cary Grant, Separate Tables (1958) with David Niven, Bonjour Tristesse (1958) directed by Otto Preminger from the 1954 novel by Francoise Sagan, The Sundowners (1960), The Night of the Iguana (1964) by John Huston, The Gypsy Moths (1969) by John Frankenheimer with Burt Lancaster, The Arrangement (1969) by Elia Kazan with Kirk Douglas.

1959 Winner

World Film Favorites
Deborah Kerr

1957 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
King and I, The

1959 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Separate Tables

1958 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

1950 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role
Edward, My Son
