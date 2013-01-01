Golden Globes logo

Debra Messing

9 Nominations
Debra Messing

Debra Lynn Messing (born August 15, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York) followed her parents’ advice to complete a liberal arts education before deciding on acting as a career. So she attended Brandeis University and at her parents’ request, three quarters of her courses were not theater related. During her junior year, she studied theater at the prestigious British European Studies Group of London (BESGL) program, an experience that solidified her desire to act.

From 2007 to 2008, she starred as Molly Kagan, the ex-wife of a Hollywood film mogul, on the TV mini-series The Starter Wife. She has appeared in the musical drama Smash (2012-2013), in the police-procedural comedy The Mysteries of Laura (2014-2016) and in movies like Searching (2018).

Since 2017, Messing has been reprising her role as Grace Adler on the NBC’s revival of Will & Grace.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Will & Grace

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Starter Wife, The

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Starter Wife, The

2005 Nominee

2005 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Will & Grace

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Will & Grace

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Will & Grace

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Will & Grace

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Will & Grace

2000 Nominee

2000 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Will & Grace
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.