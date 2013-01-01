Debra Messing

Debra Lynn Messing (born August 15, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York) followed her parents’ advice to complete a liberal arts education before deciding on acting as a career. So she attended Brandeis University and at her parents’ request, three quarters of her courses were not theater related. During her junior year, she studied theater at the prestigious British European Studies Group of London (BESGL) program, an experience that solidified her desire to act.

From 2007 to 2008, she starred as Molly Kagan, the ex-wife of a Hollywood film mogul, on the TV mini-series The Starter Wife. She has appeared in the musical drama Smash (2012-2013), in the police-procedural comedy The Mysteries of Laura (2014-2016) and in movies like Searching (2018).

Since 2017, Messing has been reprising her role as Grace Adler on the NBC’s revival of Will & Grace.