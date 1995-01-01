Golden Globes logo

Debra Winger (born May 16, 1955 in Cleveland Heights, Ohio) co-starred with John Travolta in Urban Cowboy (1980) by James Bridges, with Richard Gere in An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) by Taylor Hackford, with Nick Nolte in Cannery Row (1982), with Shirley Mac Laine in Terms of Endearment (1983) directed by James Brooks from the 1975 novel by Larry McMurtry, with Robert Redford in Legal Eagles (1986) by Richard Attenborough, with John Malkovich in The Sheltering Sky (1990) by Bernardo Bertolucci, with Antony Hopkins in Shadowlands (1993) by Richard Attenborough, with Billy Crystal in Forget Paris (1995). Winger acted in A Dangerous Woman (1993) directed by Stephen Gyllenhaal from screenplay by Naomi Foner, Rachel Getting Married (2008) by Jonathan Demme, The Lovers (2017) with Tracy Letts.

1994 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Dangerous Woman, A

1984 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Terms of Endearment

1983 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Officer and a Gentleman, An

1981 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Urban Cowboy

1981 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Urban Cowboy
