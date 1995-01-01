Golden Globes logo

3 Nominations
Demi Moore (born Demi Guynes in Rosewell, New Mexico, November 11, 1962) acted in movies like St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) by Joel Schumacher with the young actors of the “Brat Pack” Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, About Last Night (1986) with Rob Lowe, Ghost (1990) with Patrick Swayze, A Few Good Men (1992) by Rob Reiner with Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, Indecent Proposal (1993) by Adrian Lyne with Robert Redford, Disclosure (1994) by Barry Levinson with Michael Douglas, The Scarlett Letter (1995) by Roland Joffé with Gary Oldman, G.I. Jane (1997) by Ridley Scott, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003) with Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, Bobby (2006) directed by Emilio Estevez, Mr. Brooks (2007) with Kevin Costner, Flawless (2007) with Michael Caine, Margin Call (2011) with Kevin Spacey. On television, she acted in If These Walls Could Talk (1996) with Cher and Sissy Spacek.

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
If These Walls Could Talk

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
If These Walls Could Talk

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Ghost
