Denis Villeneuve (born in Quebec, Canada, October 3, 1967) wrote and directed in French movies like Maelström (2000) and Incendies (2010), in English he directed Prisoners (2013) with Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, Sicario (2015) written by Taylor Sheridan, Arrival (2016) with Amy Adams, Blade Runner 2049 (2017) with Ryan Gosling, Dune (2021) from the 1965 science fiction classic by Frank Herbert that inspired George Lucas’ Star Wars (1977).