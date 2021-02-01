Golden Globes logo

Dennis Quaid

2 Nominations
Actor Dennis Quaid

Dennis Quaid (born April 9, 1954 in Houston, Texas) acted in Breaking Away (1979) by Peter Yates, The Right Stuff (1983) directed by Philip Kaufman from the 1979 book by Tom Wolfe, Innerspace (1987) with Meg Ryan, The Big Easy (1987) with Ellen Barkin. He played Jerry Lee Lewis in Great Balls of Fire! (1989) by Jim McBride, Doc Holliday in Wyatt Earp (1994) by Lawrence Kasdan with Kevin Costner. He acted in Dragonheart (1996), The Parent Trap (1998) by Nancy Meyers, Any Given Sunday (1999) by Oliver Stone, Frequency (2000), The Rookie (2002), Far from Heaven (2002) by Todd Haynes with Julianne Moore, Good Company (2004) and American Dreamz (2006) by Paul Weitz, Smart People (2008), Vantage Point (2008), Playing for Keeps (2012) by Gabriele Muccino, A Dog’s Purpose (2017) by Lasse Hallström

On television Quaid played Bill Clinton in The Special Relationship (2010), a sheriff in the series Vegas (2012-2013).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Special Relationship, The

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Far From Heaven
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.