Dennis Quaid (born April 9, 1954 in Houston, Texas) acted in Breaking Away (1979) by Peter Yates, The Right Stuff (1983) directed by Philip Kaufman from the 1979 book by Tom Wolfe, Innerspace (1987) with Meg Ryan, The Big Easy (1987) with Ellen Barkin. He played Jerry Lee Lewis in Great Balls of Fire! (1989) by Jim McBride, Doc Holliday in Wyatt Earp (1994) by Lawrence Kasdan with Kevin Costner. He acted in Dragonheart (1996), The Parent Trap (1998) by Nancy Meyers, Any Given Sunday (1999) by Oliver Stone, Frequency (2000), The Rookie (2002), Far from Heaven (2002) by Todd Haynes with Julianne Moore, Good Company (2004) and American Dreamz (2006) by Paul Weitz, Smart People (2008), Vantage Point (2008), Playing for Keeps (2012) by Gabriele Muccino, A Dog’s Purpose (2017) by Lasse Hallström

On television Quaid played Bill Clinton in The Special Relationship (2010), a sheriff in the series Vegas (2012-2013).