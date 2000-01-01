Golden Globes logo

Denzel Washington (born December 28, 1954 in Mount Vernon, New York) starred in Cry Freedom (1987) by Richard Attenborough, Glory (1989) by Edward Zwick, Mo’ Better Blues (1990) and Malcolm X (1992) both directed by Spike Lee, Mississippi Masala (1991) by Mira Nair, Philadelphia (1993) by Jonathan Demme with Tom Hanks, The Pelican Brief (1993) by Alan Pakula with Julia Roberts, Crimson Tide (1995) by Tony Scott with Gene Hackman, The Preacher’s Wife (1996) by Penny Marshall with Whitney Houston, The Hurricane (1999) by Norman Jewison, The Manchurian Candidate (2004) by Jonathan Demme, American Gangster (2007) by Ridley Scott, Flight (2012) by Robert Zemeckis. He was directed by Antoine Fuqua in Training Day (2001), The Equalizer (2014), The Magnificent Seven (2016). He directed and starred in Antwone Fischer (2002), The Great Debaters (2007), Fences (2016) from the 1983 play by August Wilson co-starring Viola Davis, directed A Journal for Jordan (2021) with Michael B. Jordan. Washington played an idealistic lawyer in Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) written and directed by Dan Gilroy, a deputy sheriff in The Little Things (2021) by John Lee Hancock, he acted with Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021), written and directed by Joel Coen from the play by William Shakespeare.

2016 Winner

2016 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Denzel Washington

2000 Winner

2000 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Hurricane, The

1990 Winner

1990 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Glory

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Tragedy of Macbeth, The

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Roman J. Israel, Esq.

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Fences

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Flight

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
American Gangster

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Training Day

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Malcolm X

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Cry Freedom
