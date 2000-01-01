Denzel Washington (born December 28, 1954 in Mount Vernon, New York) starred in Cry Freedom (1987) by Richard Attenborough, Glory (1989) by Edward Zwick, Mo’ Better Blues (1990) and Malcolm X (1992) both directed by Spike Lee, Mississippi Masala (1991) by Mira Nair, Philadelphia (1993) by Jonathan Demme with Tom Hanks, The Pelican Brief (1993) by Alan Pakula with Julia Roberts, Crimson Tide (1995) by Tony Scott with Gene Hackman, The Preacher’s Wife (1996) by Penny Marshall with Whitney Houston, The Hurricane (1999) by Norman Jewison, The Manchurian Candidate (2004) by Jonathan Demme, American Gangster (2007) by Ridley Scott, Flight (2012) by Robert Zemeckis. He was directed by Antoine Fuqua in Training Day (2001), The Equalizer (2014), The Magnificent Seven (2016). He directed and starred in Antwone Fischer (2002), The Great Debaters (2007), Fences (2016) from the 1983 play by August Wilson co-starring Viola Davis, directed A Journal for Jordan (2021) with Michael B. Jordan. Washington played an idealistic lawyer in Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) written and directed by Dan Gilroy, a deputy sheriff in The Little Things (2021) by John Lee Hancock, he acted with Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021), written and directed by Joel Coen from the play by William Shakespeare.
