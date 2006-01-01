Golden Globes logo

Dev Patel

2 Nominations

Dev Patel (born April 23, 1990, in London, England, from Gujarati Indian parents born in Kenya) acted in the British television series Skins (2006-2007), starred with Freida Pinto in Slumdog Millionaire (2008) by Danny Boyle, with Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Bill Nighy in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012) by John Madden and the 2014 sequel, with Sharlto Copley and Hugh Jackman in Chappie (2015) by Neill Blomkamp. On television, Patel acted with Jeff Daniels and Emily Mortimer in the series The Newsroom (2012-2014) created by Aaron Sorkin. In 2016 he played Indian mathematician Ramanujan in The Man Who Knew Infinity with Jeremy Irons, an orphaned Indian boy raised in Australia by his adoptive parents in Lion with Nicole Kidman. He starred in The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020) written and directed by Armando Iannucci from the 1850 novel by Charles Dickens, The Green Knight (2021) by David Lowery.

Read Dev Patel (Lion) by Elisa Leonelli.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Personal History of David Copperfield, The

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Lion
