4 Nominations
1 Wins
Diana Ross (born March 26, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan) became famous in the 1960s as the lead singer of The Supremes started her solo singing career in 1970. She played jazz singer Billie Holliday in the movie The Lady Sings the Blues (1972), acted in The Wiz (1976) a movie musical directed by Sidney Lumet inspired by the 1900 children novel by Frank Baum The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Ross acted in the television movies Out of Darkness (1994) and Double Platinum (1999).
1973 Winner
New Star Of The Year - ActressLady Sings the Blues
1995 Nominee
Best Actress - Television Motion PictureOut of Darkness
1981 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureEndless Love
1973 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaLady Sings the Blues