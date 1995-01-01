Golden Globes logo

Diana Ross (born March 26, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan) became famous in the 1960s as the lead singer of The Supremes started her solo singing career in 1970. She played jazz singer Billie Holliday in the movie The Lady Sings the Blues (1972), acted in The Wiz (1976) a movie musical directed by Sidney Lumet inspired by the 1900 children novel by Frank Baum The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Ross acted in the television movies Out of Darkness (1994) and Double Platinum (1999).

1973 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Lady Sings the Blues

1995 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Out of Darkness

1981 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Endless Love

1973 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Lady Sings the Blues
