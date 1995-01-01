Diana Ross (born March 26, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan) became famous in the 1960s as the lead singer of The Supremes started her solo singing career in 1970. She played jazz singer Billie Holliday in the movie The Lady Sings the Blues (1972), acted in The Wiz (1976) a movie musical directed by Sidney Lumet inspired by the 1900 children novel by Frank Baum The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Ross acted in the television movies Out of Darkness (1994) and Double Platinum (1999).