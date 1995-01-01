Diane Keaton (born Diane Hall January 5, 1946 in Los Angeles, California) co-starred in several movies directed by Woody Allen: Play It Again, Sam (1972), Sleeper (1973), Love and Death (1975), Annie Hall (1977), Interiors (1978), Manhattan (1979), Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993). She played the wife of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) in The Godfather trilogy (1972, 1974, 1990) directed by Francis Coppola, the wife of John Reed in Reds (1981) directed by Warren Beatty. She starred in Looking For Mr. Goodbar (1977) by Richard Brooks, Shoot the Moon (1982) by Alan Parker, Mrs. Soffel (1984) by Gillian Armstrong with Mel Gibson, Crimes of the Heart (1986) by Bruce Beresford with Jessica Lange and Sissy Spacek, Baby Boom (1987) by Charles Shyer, Father of the Bride (1991) and 1995 sequel with Steve Martin, Marvin's Room (1996) with Meryl Streep, The First Wives Club (1996) with Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn, Something’s Gotta Give (2003) by Nancy Meyers with Jack Nicholson, Morning Glory (2010) with Harrison Ford, And So It Goes (2014) by Rob Reiner with Michael Douglas, Love the Coopers (2015).

Keaton directed Unstrung Heroes (1995) starring Andie McDowell, Hanging Up (2000) costarring Meg Ryan and Lisa Kudrow. On television she starred in Sister Mary Explains it All (1979), Amelia Earhart: The Final Flight (1994), The Young Pope (2016) by Paolo Sorrentino with Jude Law.

