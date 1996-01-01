Diane Lane (born January 22, 1965 in New York City) made her screen debut at age 13 in A Little Romance (1979) opposite Laurence Olivier. She starred in The Cotton Club (1984) by Francis Coppola, A Walk on the Moon (1999) with Viggo Mortensen, Unfaithful (2002) with Richard Gere, Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) directed by Audrey Wells from the 1996 memoir by Frances Mayes. She played Dalton Trumbo’s wife in Trumbo (2015), Superman’s adoptive mother in Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), Felt’s wife in Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House (2017). Lane starred in Paris Can Wait (2017) directed by Eleanor Coppola, Let Him Go (2020) with Kevin Costner.