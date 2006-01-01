2 Nominations
Richard “Dick” Van Dyke (born in West Plains, Missouri, December 13, 1925) starred on television in The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1666) with Mary Tyler Moore, in the movie musicals Bye Bye Birdie (1963) with Janet Leigh and Mary Poppins (1964) with Julie Andrews, in The Comic (1969) directed by Carl Reiner. He made appearances in movies like Dick Tracy (1980) by Warren Beatty, Night at the Museum (2006) by Ben Stiller, Mary Poppins Returns (2018) by Rob Marshall with Emily Blunt. He wrote five autobiographical books.
1972 Nominee
Actor In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy Series Or Television MovieNew Dick Van Dyke Show, The
1965 Nominee
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyMary Poppins