Richard “Dick” Van Dyke (born in West Plains, Missouri, December 13, 1925) starred on television in The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1666) with Mary Tyler Moore, in the movie musicals Bye Bye Birdie (1963) with Janet Leigh and Mary Poppins (1964) with Julie Andrews, in The Comic (1969) directed by Carl Reiner. He made appearances in movies like Dick Tracy (1980) by Warren Beatty, Night at the Museum (2006) by Ben Stiller, Mary Poppins Returns (2018) by Rob Marshall with Emily Blunt. He wrote five autobiographical books.

1972 Nominee

Actor In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy Series Or Television Movie
New Dick Van Dyke Show, The

1965 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Mary Poppins
